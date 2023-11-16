Thierry Neuville opens the last race weekend of the 2023 WRC in the best possible way by obtaining the best time in SS1 of the Rally Japan, the 2.10 kilometer Toyota Stadium SSS1.

The test was only a stage show, but the ranking is valid and thus gives the first leader of the event, namely the Belgian driver of Hyundai Motorsport. Neuville stopped the clock in 1’47″6, ahead of his teammate, Esapekka Lappi, by 7 tenths of a second, fresh from his contract renewal which arrived during the Italian night.

Excellent start for the Hyundais, with Dani Sordo fourth and 1″8 behind Neuville. Among the three Hyundai i20 N Rally1s there is Ott Tanak with the first Ford Puma Rally1. The Estonian is at the last event with M-Sport first to return to Alzenau in 2024 and has every intention of finishing on a high note with M-Sport, perhaps with a victory.

If the first 4 are understandably within 1″8 (given the low mileage of the stage), the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s struggled abnormally, all taking a large gap.

Takamoto Katsuta, home idol, is also the first Toyota Racing driver in the standings with the fifth fastest time. The Japanese is 3″1 off the top, with Kalle Rovanpera sixth, 4 seconds behind Neuville. Good restart with Rally1 for Adrien Fourmaux, seventh and 2 tenths ahead of the 8-time world champion Sébastien Ogier.

Elfyn Evans closes the list of Rally1 cars with the latest Toyota, almost 5 seconds behind the reference time. In WRC2, Nikolay Gryazin’s Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 stands out, 1.3″ faster than the new series champion Andreas Mikkelsen. Third position for Kajetan Kajetanowicz, again at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 ahead of Heikki Kovalainen, while he competing with a Skoda Fabia R5.

Rally Japan will continue with Special Stage 2, the 23.60 kilometer Isegami’s Tunnel 1. The first car will enter the special again today, at 11.04 pm Italian time.