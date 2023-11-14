Suara.com – Artist Raline Shah attended the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala in California, United States. At this special moment, he had the opportunity to take photos with a number of Hollywood celebrities.

Judging from her Instagram upload, Raline Shah is seen posing with Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Garfield, Pedro Pascal, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Jessica Chastain. Even Raline Shah was seen taking a selfie with Brad Pitt.

The 5 CM film actor admitted that he was happy and proud to be able to come to the event which was attended by stars.

“A night at the museum celebrating Art + Film. What a joy to be in LA surrounded by familiar talented humans,” wrote Raline Shah, quoted from her Instagram account @ralineshah, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Raline Shah’s upload was immediately flooded with fellow artists and netizens who were amazed by the 38 year old artist.

“BOOM!” commented Dimas Beck.

“Ah,” said Shelomita, who seemed jealous of Raline Shah.

“Ma’am, take Leonardo home to Jakarta, please,” said the @ite** account.

“International artist but never makes a big splash,” said the account @rek****.

“Ah sis, I’m jealous that I want to meet Leonardo,” said a netizen.

“Circle Raline is truly classy,” said the account @ind***.