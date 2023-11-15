RaiWay, the government reopens the dossier for the sale of a share

The government has resumed examining the dossier concerning Rai Way, the company controlled by Rai which has long been destined to join forces with Ei Towers, a company 60% owned by F2i and 40% by Mfe (Mediaset). La Stampa reports it. Both operate in the network infrastructure sector, managing television signal transmission towers. Ei Towers mainly deals with Mediaset’s signals, while Rai Way mainly manages those of Rai. Although the possibility of a merger between the two entities had aroused interest in the market, it seemed to have cooled somewhat. However, in recent weeks, the prospect of generating resources, especially in light of the reduction of the Rai license fee from 90 to 70 euros included in the Budget Maneuver, has brought attention back to the merger. The advisors have returned to work behind the scenes with the aim of bringing an estimated figure of between 100 and 150 million euros into the coffers of Rai (and therefore the State).



Roberto Cecatto, CEO of Rai Way, declared during a conference call on the performance of the first nine months that, although there are no substantial new developments to share at the moment, the consolidation and its benefits should be considered as an opportunity for added value creation. Cecatto underlined that, despite the company’s current operating performance and the positive outlook for the future, the market sseems to view consolidation as a potential obstacle.

Rai Way shares, despite the higher closing of the 3.16% to 4.9 euros in yesterday’s session, they suffered a loss of almost 10% on Piazza Affari since the beginning of the yearor, despite solid financial results. In the first nine months of 2023, the company recorded revenues of 204.1 million euros (+10.7%), an adjusted ebitda of 138.4 million euros (+19.6%) and a net profit of 69.8 million euros (+24.1%). The company then improved its forecast for 2023. The new business plan will be presented in the spring and could provide further details on the operation.

Although details are still being discussed, the deal envisages a “paper-for-paper” merger, with Rai reducing its stake from the current 65% to around 30%. Subsequently, the payment of an extraordinary dividend is hypothesized, potentially reaching a sum of 150 million euros for the Viale Mazzin companythe. The prospect seems to receive the government’s favor, considering the previous commitment of Giancarlo Giorgetti, current Minister of Economy, who, when he was at the Ministry of Economic Development in March 2022, had indicated that the resources deriving from a possible valorisation of Rai Way would be used to improve the public radio and television service. Despite the changes in ministry, the minister’s approval remains.

