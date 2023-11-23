Pino I teach narrating voice in a documentary on society

On the “extraordinary stop” to bring down Lollobrigida the storm has now broken out from the delayed train. The oppositions ask for the resignation of the minister and he replies: “Open to discussion but no step back”. But now we (re)put Pino Insegno. In Fatto Quotidiano we read, in fact, that Railways closed a new contract from around 100 thousand euros with the Roman voice actor. The face of the new Melonian Rai will be the narrator in a documentary on the train company which will be released later. The voice actor most loved by Meloni & C., moreover, already collaborated with Fs in recent years to help managers with public speaking.



Then in the summer, the new contract. Meanwhile I teach – continues Il Fatto – it was torpedoed for management of Heritagea very important program of early evening on Rai1after the terrible results of the Mercante at the Fair, but in recent days he was alongside the prime minister at the exhibition on Tolkien at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome.

