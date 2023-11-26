loading…

The Israeli Zionist army invaded the West Bank and surrounded two hospitals and a refugee camp. Photo/Illustration

RAMALLAH – Soldier Israel stormed the city of Jenin in West Bank north on Saturday evening local time. They surrounded a refugee camp and two hospitals, local media reported.

“Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire, two of them suffered wounds in the stomach and one in the thigh,” reported Palestine TV as quoted by Anadolu, Sunday (26/11/2023).

The two hospitals that the Zionist army besieged are the Jenin Government Hospital and the Ibnu Sina Hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRSC) confirmed the siege of the Jenin Government Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital in the occupied West Bank by Zionist forces.

In a post on

Tensions have been running high in the West Bank since fighting broke out between Palestinian and Israeli groups in Gaza on October 7.

A four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning across the Gaza Strip, temporarily halting fighting for hostage exchanges and aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

On the second day of the ceasefire, the Islamic resistance group Hamas handed over 13 Israeli hostages and four foreign nationals to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday evening.