Israeli forces launched a massive offensive against Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Photo/Illustration

WEST BANK – The team Israel launched a massive attack on Jenin in West Bank occupied. At least three people were killed and a number of hospitals were surrounded.

The attack, which was launched overnight and lasted until Friday (17/11/2023), also left at least 14 other people injured, according to Palestinian sources. The attack ended after several hours.

A drone strike on the Jenin refugee camp killed at least three people, the Palestinian ambulance service said, but the Israeli army said five people were killed. Air strikes have become more routine in the West Bank as the war in Gaza rages.

According to a report by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, emergency services were prevented by Israeli forces from reaching the injured victims, potentially endangering lives as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Israel began launching attacks on Thursday at around 22.30 local time. At least 80 Israeli army vehicles entered the city of Jenin, raiding Palestinian homes and detaining several people. There were reports of violent clashes.

“Dozens of armored vehicles appeared, including bulldozers, destroying cars, destroying roads,” Al Jazeera journalist Sara Khairat reported from occupied East Jerusalem. The raid lasted about eight hours.

At least four hospitals were surrounded by Israeli soldiers, including Ibnu Sina Hospital.

“Israeli troops appeared at Ibn Sina Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the occupied West Bank. They appeared in the raid and asked the medical staff to raise their hands and evacuate the hospital,” Khairat said.

He added that a number of doctors from the hospital refused to comply and evacuated; two paramedics arrested.