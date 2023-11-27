Denpasar Voice- People often feel disturbed because there are several motorbikes that have been modified to produce quite a loud exhaust sound, or what is usually called a brong exhaust.

For this reason, on Saturday, November 25 2023, police officers from the Gianyar Police carried out Saturday night patrols, targeting recreation areas, namely Gianyar City Square.

During the patrol, officers succeeded in apprehending several teenagers who were caught riding motorbikes whose exhausts had been modified to be made into brongs.

Gianyar Police Chief, Commissioner I Gede Sudyatmaja, said that the Gianyar Police had confiscated 10 motorbikes with modified brong exhausts that were being driven by teenagers.

“We from the Gianyar Police, while carrying out Saturday night patrols in the Gianyar City Square, found several teenagers riding motorbikes whose exhausts had been modified to be made into brongs,” said the Gianyar Police Chief, as reported by resgianyar.bali.polri.go.id, on Monday , November 27, 2023.

As a result of the teenagers’ actions, they were subject to strict sanctions in the form of fines and temporary security for motorbikes with full exhaust.

After giving a ticket, all the motorbikes that were seized were then taken to the Gianyar Police Headquarters while waiting for the exhaust pipe to be replaced with a standard factory exhaust.

Police Commissioner I Gede Sudyatmaja added that the brong exhaust raid activity was in accordance with the direction of the Bali Police Chief to take action against motorbikes whose exhaust had been modified to become a brong. (*/Dinda)