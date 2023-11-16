According to the chairman of the RAI, the subject of cars is being kept silent by politicians. But is that correct…?

Next week the time has come: we can all vote together again. But which party should you vote for as a driver? Unfortunately, we cannot provide an answer to that, because we do not provide voting advice. Of course, we only provide neutral reporting.

RAI Association

The RAI Association cannot answer this question either, because according to them there is no party that pays attention to cars. Chairman Frits van Bruggen complains about this in the Telegraaf. Since there are 9.2 million car owners in the Netherlands, it is incomprehensible, according to Frits, that not one party chooses mobility.

Five to twelve

According to the RAI chairman, it is about anything and everything, but the subject of mobility is studiously avoided. While that should be very high on the priority list, because according to him it is “five to twelve.” This is because the Dutch population is increasing significantly.

The Netherlands is mobile again

But is it actually true that parties studiously avoid the subject of cars…? Well no, because our thorough analysis of the party programs shows that cars are indeed an issue. FvD has ‘the Netherlands mobile again’ as a spearhead in their election manifesto.

Free beer

FvD advocates the abolition of section controls and environmental zones and the reduction of fuel excise duties, BPM and additional tax. And of course increasing the speed limit. Thierry & co thus emphatically profile themselves as a pro-car party. Although with a lot of free beer, you can’t say they avoid the subject.

The PVV (coincidentally also a populist party) is also clearly trying to get the vote of motorists. For example, they want the maximum speed to be 140 km/h, no environmental zones and a reduction in fuel taxes.

Affordable EVs

So it seems that Frits van Bruggen has missed a few party programs. The point is probably that he wants to see a different course than that of the FvD and PVV, both of which flatly deny the climate crisis. Frits, for example, wants more to be invested in affordable EVs.

However, that is also something that several parties have included in their programs. For example, both the CDA and the SP argue for making EVs affordable in their programs. In other words: cars are simply an issue this election, both on the right and the left of the spectrum.

