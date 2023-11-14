Suara.com – Raffi Ahmad recently uploaded a photo together with his two sons Rafathar Malik Ahmad and Rayyanza Malik Ahmad or Cipung with Gading Marten’s daughter Gempita or Gempi and Gisella Anastasia on his Instagram account.

In the photo he uploaded, Raffi Ahmad is seen sitting with Rayyannza on his lap. Meanwhile, Rafathar sat in front of Raffi Ahmad and Rayyanza. Meanwhile Gempi sat on the sofa.

Nagita Slavina’s husband, in his photo caption, said that his son was nervous about the presence of Roy Marten’s grandson. However, Raffi Ahmad did not mention who his son was who was nervous when he met Gempi.

“Someone is nervous,” wrote Raffi Ahmad, quoted by Suara.com from his Instagram account @raffinagita1717, End (14/11/2023).

Raffi Ahmad’s upload was immediately flooded with various comments from netizens who were happy to see their two younger brothers, namely Rafathar and Rayyanza, able to meet Gempi.

This was because Rafathar had an arranged marriage with Gempi.

In fact, most recently, Rafathar’s sister, Rayyanza, was also matched by netizens with Gempi. This was because Rayyanza looked so embarrassed that he was jumping up and down with joy when he got the video from Gempi.

“Which one is nervous, sir? Which one is on my lap, ahem,” said the account @che****.

“The competition between brothers and sisters is tight, gem,” said the account @els***.

“My little brother’s face is both nervous,” said the account @nov***.

“Aa’s rival is not another guy but his own little brother,” said the account @ins***.