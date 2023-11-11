Rafathar Malik Ahmad is known as an artist’s son who is quite cool and indifferent. But who would have thought, Rafathar often shows his affection for those closest to him in a sweet way, including Mbak Lala.

As is known, Mbak Lala has been Rafathar’s caregiver since childhood. There is no need to doubt the closeness of Mbak Lala and Rafathar. Even though he is considered prestigious, Rafathar often shows his affection for Mbak Lala, you know.

One of Rafathar’s sweet moments with Mbak Lala was created when Raffi Ahmad’s son saw his nanny selling perfume on social media. Without being asked, at that time Rafathar immediately showed a sweet attitude.

Rafathar apparently wanted Mbak Lala’s perfume to sell out, so he offered to help sell it. This story was revealed by Mbak Lala on Rieta Amilia’s YouTube channel some time ago.

Initially, Mbak Lala was asked to mention Rafathar’s strengths. When explaining the advantages of her employer, Mbak Lala told of the moment she sold perfume.

“His (Rafathar) advantage is that he is a good son, Masha Allah, he is very good. Then, even though he is with his sister, he is a pity. Even though he is prestigious,” said Mbak Lala, according to Mama Rieta’s YouTube, on Saturday (11/11/2023).

“Then Rafathar said this to Mbak Lala when Lala was selling perfume. He said something like this, ‘Ms. Lala Aa will help me with the sales. Later, if someone buys it, Mbak Lala will save the money. Later, Mbak Lala will buy a house and buy a car’. He said like that,” he continued.

After listening to Lala’s story, Rieta Amilia immediately praised her granddaughter. He was so proud of his first grandson who grew up to be a kind and loving person to those closest to him.

“Very good, Tieta’s grandson is really good,” praised Rieta Amilia while stroking Rafathar’s cheek.

This moment became quite a hot topic of conversation after it was re-shared by the TikTok account silvianh.19. Many netizens praised the way Rafathar was educated so that he became a good and loving child.

“Superior seed. It’s well-educated as well, so it breeds all that is good. Masya Allah Tabarakallah,” said the netizen. “The upbringing of the young sultan is really different,” commented another. “Father, mother, children are all very good. Blessings always Raffi Ahmad family,” concluded another.

“Because he often sees his mother and father being kind to people, it also flows to his children. His prestige also flows to Aa,” said the netizen. “Rafathar on the outside looks cool and doesn’t care, it turns out that in his heart he’s really soft. He’s becoming more and more of a fan,” added another.