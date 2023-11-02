The Brazilian full-back, now at Botafogo, remembers the bad relationship with the Argentine striker during his time at Manchester United.

Certainly not honeyed words uttered by Rafael, Botafogo’s Brazilian full-back with a past at Manchester United, to his former teammate at the Red Devils, Carlitos Tevez. After some statements dating back to 2020, Rafael returned to talking about the Argentine during an interview with the Brazilian broadcaster SportTV.

Rafael points the finger at Tevez: “In training he did nothing and bullied the youngsters”

Unedifying memories are those brought up by Rafael Pereira da Silva, known simply as Rafael. The Brazilian full-back born in 1990 shared the dressing room with Carlitos Tevez during his time at Manchester United. Rafael, Fabio’s twin brother (also at Manchester United, now a full-back for Gremio), in his latest statements to SporTV recalled his former teammate in certainly not friendly tones: “I’m not a fan of Tevez. With him I already argued in a Manchester United-Manchester City match. Tevez had just left United. I never liked him, because he liked to bully the younger ones. I’m not ashamed to say it. He did it to me too, but not much “.

Already in 2020 Rafael had confessed that Tevez “did nothing in training”. In short, living with Tevez in the Manchester United dressing room, according to Rafael’s words, was no walk in the park…

November 2, 2023 (changed November 2, 2023 | 12:20)

