Suara.com – PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir was shaken by the decision of former Belgian national team player Radja Nainggolan to choose to join Bhyangkara FC. This proves that the quality of competition in Indonesia is starting to be noticed by world footballers.

Bhayangkara FC has officially announced through COO Sumardji that it has recruited Radja Nainggolan. The player who once played for AS Roma is contracted until the end of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024.

Of course this is good news for Indonesian football. The reason is, BRI Liga 1 is increasingly popular with famous players like Radja Nainggolan.

Belgian footballer with Indonesian blood, Radja Nainggolan. (AFP/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE)

Erick Thohir welcomed the decision of the player who once played for Inter Milan to play in Indonesia. He believes that Nainggolan’s presence can improve the quality of competition in the country.

“I appreciate Radja Nainggolan’s decision. His presence in League 1 will definitely make this league better,” said Erick Thohir in his statement.

Erick Thohir explained that PSSI has the desire to make BRI Liga 1 the best competition in Southeast Asia. It is hoped that Nainggolan’s presence will increase public interest.

“As I have repeatedly emphasized, we must make the Indonesian League the best league in Southeast Asia, which is managed professionally,” explained Erick Thohir.

“There must be no score fixing and what is no less important, all spectators and supporters must go home safely,” he concluded.

Radja Nainggolan will fill the sixth slot for Bhayangkara FC’s foreign legion in BRI Liga 1. Reportedly, the team nicknamed The Guardian will release George Blackwood, who was actually just brought in to be replaced with Radja Nainggolan.

Bhayangkara FC is also one of the BRI Liga 1 teams that is doing well in the transfer market this season. Prior to this, they had brought in a number of big names such as Putu Gede and Witan Sulaeman.

Bhayangkara FC is trying to rise from adversity. The reason is, the team coached by Mario Gomez is stuck at the bottom of the BRI Liga 1 standings.

Bhayangkara FC is now in 18th position with 10 points. The difference is 12 points with Persita Tangerang which is now in 15th position, aka the safe zone.

Therefore, it is natural for Bhayangkara FC to bring in quality players in order to aim for as many wins in BRI Liga 1 as possible. However, they also have to hope that the teams above slip up.