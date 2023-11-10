Imagine that instead of those gadgets anchored to the walls of the house, what emits heat are other more essential and decorative elements. This will be the heating of the future.

Revolution in heating

What if you could easily and almost instantly regulate heat and lighting? A Finnish company has developed a novel concept of smart heating wall, a digital heating surface product. Their Halia radiant heaters have a fast response and allow for warmth in almost real time. You can use Halia to heat only the regions you need when you need it. This means no more wasted energy or useless heating in empty spaces.

Warming Surfaces Company, the company behind the Halia system, wants to «Scanning heating for the era of sustainability, minimizing the amount of materials used in heating systems and reducing heating energy consumption.

Halia is an ultra-thin material that hides a metal mesh which, thanks to flexible electronics, has the power to turn virtually any surface in the home into an effective radiant heater. The company’s product, created for use on interior surfaces, helps meet increasingly stringent zero-emission requirements for buildings.

Heating materials

Radiant heat is the basis of Halia heating. A variety of interior surface materials incorporate low-voltage “pixelated” heating elements. Large-scale positioning near the surface makes managing heating is as simple and in real time as adjusting the lights.

When and where necessary, with the desired intensity according to individual needs, it occurs radiant heat with low voltage in real time. According to the firm, this heating strategy uses less energy and improves the well-being and comfort of the building’s occupants.

The firm has partnered with laminate firms to efficiently integrate Halia heaters into surfaces, reducing the impact on original material properties such as flex, stretch or breathability. The system is also plastic free o adhesive films.

According to the brand, Halia’s flexibility and thinness open up numerous possibilities for designing creative heating elements for living and working spaces. «The heating elements of the Halia digital heating surface technology have a thickness less than 0.1 millimetersallowing them to be integrated into construction materials, such as laminate floors, doors and walls, and even into furniture and interior textiles.

The United Nations Cities Report 2022 estimates that 200,000 new inhabitants will move to cities daily by 2050. According to the company, not all buildings can be built as resource-intensive as today, while these solutions provide affordable and sustainable heat for everyone with low energy consumption and materials.

The European Parliament proposed policies in March 2023 to accelerate renovations in order to reduce energy use and carbon emissions from buildings. Currently, home heating uses 63% of the energy used by EU households. Furthermore, the construction industry is responsible for almost 40% of all global CO2 emissions. By 2030, the EU will need to retrofit 35 million buildings to make them more energy efficient and this system could be a great solution.