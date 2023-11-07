The disciplinary measures: after the cards on the last day, the disqualification for Rabiot, Toloi and Kabasele. The Franchi curve out one round, sentence suspended with probation for one year

The Sports Judge decided to close the Curva Fiesole of the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence for one round due to “vulgar chants and racial discrimination against three players” – Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean and Weston McKennie – “before the start of the match and at the end of the same” on Sunday evening against Juventus. Penalty suspended for one year with probation: “If during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the sanction will be added to that imposed for the new violation”.

the players

—

Among the other measures against the clubs, fines of 6 thousand euros for Cagliari and Genoa, 5 thousand euros for Inter, 2 thousand euros for Verona and Naples, 1500 euros for Atalanta, Fiorentina and Rome. As regards the players, the Sports Judge took note of the cards of the last day of the cautioned players, triggering the disqualification for the cautioned Rabiot (Juventus), Toloi (Atalanta) and Kabasele (Udinese).