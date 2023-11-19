Rachel Zegler, the actress who will play the live-action version of Snow White, shares what differentiates the character in the new film from that of the 1937 film.

Rachel Zegler is on everyone’s lips right now for the premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesbut the American actress has another great project in her hands: the adaptation to real image from Snow White, based on the classic animated from Disney.

In the last reviews you have done Disney of his classic stories, he usually introduces changes beyond the visual section, updating his story and his characters. In a recent interview with Collider, Rachel Zegler has shared what the changes will be for Snow White with respect to the protagonist of the film. 1937.

Rachel Zegler explained that in her version of Snow White “that kind of leader within me emerged,” and he was very happy that the writing team wanted to explore this facet.

This attitude of the princess “is born from her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the film and through the people who love her in the film and show her their love.”

Rachel Zegler and Snow White have something in common

“Marc Webb and I called him opening your third eye“he added the actress of Snow White. “There are a couple of scenes where she talks like someone who’s been alive a lot longer than she has, and That’s something I identify with.something they have told me all my life.”

“Therefore, bringing that to a character I love so much and that I’ve spent so much time with, it’s really incredible as an actress and as a singer, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

He live action from Snow White, directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilsonplans to hit theaters in March 2025with Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as a villain.

