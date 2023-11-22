The season finale of the Supercar Championship is scheduled for this weekend in Adelaide. Red Bull driver Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki from the Coca Cola team are competing for the championship. Cameron Waters no longer has a chance to become champion, but he does win the award for the coolest supercar of the year. He drives a Ford Mustang GT with a paint scheme to honor Ken Block.

The Supercar Championship is an Australian racing series where teams can choose from two cars: the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Ford Mustang GT. Waters races for the Tickford team. In 2011, Block drove a number of demos in Tickford’s car, hence the link with Ken Block. For the Adelaide 500, Waters’ Ford Mustang will be given a livery inspired by Ken Block’s cars.

‘Ken Block is an absolute legend in motorsports. “I will do my utmost to celebrate Ken and aim for the top step of the podium, just as he did so many times throughout his incredible career,” said Waters. The driver also has his racing number changed to number 43, Block’s number. The team encourages Waters with a quote from Block: “If you’re not afraid, you’re not going fast enough.”