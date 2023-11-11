Suara.com – Chairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh, spoke about the importance of limiting power in the basic concept of the Republic of Indonesia.

He conveyed this when giving a speech at the NasDem Party’s 12th anniversary celebration which was also attended by the pair of presidential and vice presidential candidates from the Change Coalition, namely Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar.

“A thinker once stated that power tends to corrupt and absolute power is corrupt absolutely,” said Surya Paloh in a speech celebrating the 12th anniversary of the NasDem Party at the Party’s DPP Office, Central Jakarta (C. Jakarta) on Saturday (11/11/2023).

According to Surya Paloh, the expression of the British historian and politician in the 19th century, Lord Acton alias John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton, is still contextual in political life to this day.

“I think this expression is very meaningful today. Like it or not, our country, whether we like it or not, has raised extraordinary concerns for all of us citizens of this nation,” he added.

The reason is, he sees that currently there is fraud at all levels. Because of this, he said that the power that had been achieved must be used in order to build state and national life in a good way.

“The founding fathers of this nation formulated values ​​based on the feelings of social justice, social welfare or social prosperity. Justice is a universal law so that life in the world can run as it should,” he said.

Previously, Surya Paloh subtly satirized President Joko Widodo in his speech. Surya said that his son, Prananda Surya Paloh, was not worthy of being a vice presidential candidate (cawapres).

Because, Surya said that Prananda still needs a process and experience to become mature.

“I hope that the process that he will and must carry out will continue, which will result in him being much more stable in handling the process of ups and downs, making himself strong. Like an eagle that will fly great later,” he said.

According to him, parents should educate their children until they are established in the process they go through. Because of this, he explained that if Prananda wanted to become vice presidential candidate, Surya Paloh would ask his son to wait.

Even if Prananda had the opportunity to become vice presidential candidate, Surya said his son was not worthy.

“I think in my heart whether it is appropriate for him to be a vice presidential candidate, even though I have the opportunity to nominate him. But I think whether this is appropriate or not,” he said.

In celebration of the 12th anniversary of the NasDem Party, the presidential and vice presidential candidates from the Change Coalition, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, were also present.