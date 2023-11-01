After knowing the last reconfirmation of the title for Nintendo Switch last year, we now bring you a new, interesting case that has been published and is related to one of the most anticipated titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Genshin Impact.

Apparently, after the uncertain future that was drawn for the Nintendo Switch recently, we have a new gift code that joins the list of Genshin Impact codes.

Genshin Impact ofrece 30 protogemas free using a new gift code. The code was shared on the game’s official accounts, including Spain, in the wee hours of the morning.

These are the details:

The code is: 9A97KJNX2NZ9 and you have a deadline to redeem it: The 2nd of November 2023 at 23:59 (UTC +8). Players can redeem the code through the official website or in-game by following a few simple steps.

Protogems are a valuable currency in Genshin Impact that is used to unlock characters and items, so don’t hesitate to redeem it.

What do you think about it? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here. Remember that for now it does not have a release date on Switch.

Fuente.