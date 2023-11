What is going on between the municipality and the welfare mother? The woman challenged a decision by the municipality to reclaim 15,362 euros that she had received through her social assistance benefit. The woman has been receiving benefits for a single person since 2012, even after her son turned 21 in 2019. Her situation changed at that time before the legislation, with consequences for her benefits. The son deregistered a few months later, but continued to live in the house.