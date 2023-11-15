We should make no bones about it: Chinese brands are on the rise. Nowadays, every month there is a news item or two in the mailbox about an import movement from the Far East. Earlier this week, for example, we learned that cars under the name ‘Exlantix’ will appear on our roads from next year, while ‘Leapmotor’ announced two weeks earlier that it has the same deadline in mind. In addition, some Chinese brands have been on our market for so long that we have become used to them, just think of MG… And while we are talking about that, there are also a number of manufacturers where it is sometimes difficult to say whether they are Chinese or not. be European — Lynk & Co, anyone?

All this can sometimes lead to the driver no longer seeing the forest for the Chinese trees… So what do you do in that case: do you remain undisturbed by the established values ​​in the automotive sector, or are you open to all those Chinese newcomers? Let us know in the comments!