The Vista Theater fell into the director’s hands during the pandemic and, after a severe remodel, will reopen to the public.

If you still had doubts about Quentin Tarantino’s love for the Seventh Art, his conservative desire for every aspect of the industry will probably help eliminate them. He director of Pulp Fiction is a renowned film buff and makes sure that his love of cinema permeates every movie who directs and every interview he gives.

But it also drives his entrepreneurial spirit: Quentin Tarantino owns the New Beverly Cinema and, from 2021, Vista Theatrein Los Feliz, both located in Los Angeles.

The director acquired the Vista in the middle of the pandemic, when many theaters had to close. The old and independent theaters suffered hardships in those months in which the releases arrived in dribs and drabs and even the large chains had to reinvent themselves to maintain business.

Quentin Tarantino rescued the Vista Theater, opened in 1923, and began a comprehensive remodeling that the public will soon be able to enjoy with classic films and some select big premieres.

A historic room for a historic director

As Variety reports, the Vista Theater will reopen next Saturday, November 11 with a special screening of Point blank lovethe movie of Tony Scott with a script by Quentin Tarantino himself.

Starting November 17, the Vista Theater will officially open with a screening of Black Friday, Eli Roth and, on November 22, Napoleon, of Ridley Scott.

Cinema has been remodeled and adapted to current technologies, but there is still a predilection for the classic. Although it has the capacity to project in 70 mm, the Vista will only screen first-run films that have a 35 mm format.

It will be a room designed to host major premieres, but there will also be special programming of classic films, as it could not be otherwise, with the director of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood being in charge.

Soon, it will also open a small annex room with capacity for 21 people and a cafeteria called Coffya tribute to the seventies film Pam Grier that inspired Jackie Brown.

Historic movie theaters are reopening in California and it is good news for lovers of the Seventh Art like Quentin Tarantino. If you have to travel to Los Angeles, a visit to this temple may be part of your plans.