Here are the rules for quater scrapping. This also applies to flood victims

New deadline for the so-called quater scrapping. November 30th is in fact the deadline established by law for the payment of the second installment of the facilitated settlement of the tax bills. The payment must be made using the forms attached to the Notice of sums due, also available in copy on the website www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it.

The scrapping-quater of the loads entrusted to collection from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022, introduced by the 2023 Budget Law, allows taxpayers to pay only the amount of the remaining debt without matching the penalties, interest, including late payment, and premium, while traffic fines can be settled without the payment of interest, however denominated, and the premium.

The Revenue-Collection Agency reminds you that the law allows for each instalment 5 days of grace than the expected payment deadline. Therefore, payment due on November 30th will be considered timely if made by December 5, 2023. Taxpayers who benefit from the facilitated tax settlement have been able to choose to pay the sums due in a single payment or following an installment plan up to a maximum of 18 installments.

Based on the calendar established by law, after the first installment on October 31st and the next one at the end of November, the remaining installments provided for in the payment plan will be paid by February 28, May 31, July 31 and November 30 of each year starting from 2024. In case of non-payment, even of just one installment of the plan, or if it is made after the deadline or for partial amounts, the benefits of the facilitated definition will cease and the amounts already paid will be considered as title of advance on the sums due.

How and where to pay

It is possible to pay at the bank, at ATMs enabled for Cbill payment services, with internet banking, at post offices, in tobacconists participating in Banca 5 SpA and through the Sisal and Lottomatica circuits, on the portal www.agenziaentrateriscossione. gov.it and with the Equiclick App via the pagoPa platform. You can also pay directly at the Revenue Agency-Collection counters where access is permitted exclusively by appointment to be booked on the website in the “Territorial counter” section or via the contact center on 060101.

How to request a copy of payment forms

For those who, after paying the first instalment, have lost the notification of the sums due and the payment forms, it is always possible to download a copy directly in the reserved area of ​​the site by logging in with the Spid, Cie and Cns credentials, or receive it via e-mail -email by sending a request from the public area, therefore without the need for a pin and password, attaching an identification document. ContiTu is also available in the public area of ​​the site, the service that allows you to choose to pay in a facilitated way only some of the notices/files contained in the Communication of the sums due.

In flooded areas, communication in December

Different deadlines for individuals residing in the areas affected by the flood last May (indicated in Annex 1 to Legislative Decree no. 61/2023 converted with amendments by Law no. 100/2023). Based on the three-month extension of the deadlines relating to the facilitated definition, provided for by law, taxpayers will receive, by next December, the communication of the sums due with the outcome of the request, the list of “scrapped” debts and the amount to be paid. In this case the expiry of the pThe first (or single) installment is set for 31 January 2024.

Subscribe to the newsletter