Jorge Martin’s strategy with Pecco Bagnaia was undoubtedly one of the most important moments of Friday’s Valencia Grand Prix, which gives a lot to talk about. The Spaniard had no hesitations in implementing his tactics in the final stages of today’s tests, following his rival on the track and in the garage, also provoking a reaction from Davide Tardozzi.

The Pramac rider’s objective is clear, to unnerve the reigning world champion into making a mistake and open the door to options to win the title. He succeeded. Bagnaia was unable to complete a good lap due to pressure from Jorge and two yellow flags, thus finishing in 15th position. He will have to go through Q1, while Martin finished second.

This circumstance sparked several comments among the fans, but also among the other members of the grid, when they were asked for their opinion. This is the case of Fabio Quartararo, who arrived in Valencia in 2022 with a situation similar to that of Martin, playing for the title with Bagnaia. For the Frenchman, the Pramac rider got the strategy right.

“I think Martin’s job at this point is to annoy Pecco, or worse,” he said plainly. “I think that’s what he’s doing, and he’s doing it well. It’s not easy for him, but nothing is impossible. Martin is doing exactly what he is supposed to do.”

El Diablo will be one of the drivers who will take to the track with Bagnaia during Q1 in Valencia, after finishing Friday in 13th position with a best time of 1’29”615. The Yamaha rider recognized that he could have been further ahead but the yellow flags affected him, as did a mistake he made.

“My potential is there, at the end of practice there were several yellow flags and I made a mistake. I think I could have improved my time, so I’m a bit angry with myself, because I lost two tenths in the last attempt. In Q1 you never know what to expect. I hope to be able to access Q2 and fight for the leading positions,” she explained with a hint of anger, but also of hope.

However, Quartararo expects to suffer in the coming sessions with the front of his M1, also due to the construction of the Michelin tyres: “The problem with the front tire is that its consistency causes it to destroy itself. It is a disaster. Tomorrow morning I won’t be able to use the hard tire because it will be too cold. And the soft one will be destroyed. So, in any case, I will have problems with the front,” concludes the Yamaha rider.

