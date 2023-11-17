We are now used to seeing Fabio Quartararo traveling at the back, but it is strange to see him so late. Friday’s Qatar Grand Prix started with a 21st position, which forces him to take to the track in the first qualifying round tomorrow. Under the headlights of Lusail, the Yamaha rider struggles, but the explanation is not so much technical as… external. Yes, because it was the yellow flags that influenced the performance especially in the second round, which was decisive for direct access (or not) to Q2.

Two crashes a few minutes apart forced Quartararo to slow down during his time attack, thus relegating him to penultimate position. Despite this inconvenience, El Diablo is satisfied with the pace shown and hopes to be able to immediately set the time that will allow him to pass the cut in tomorrow’s Q1: “Day ruined by yellow flags? Yes exactly. In the afternoon we tried the front medium for the first time attack and in fact I didn’t complete a lap.”

“The feeling was terrible, so we decided to mount the soft for the second time attack and on the first lap I immediately did 53”2. But there was a yellow flag at the last corner, I restarted my lap and improved the first sector. There was another yellow flag before the second sector and the round was over. But the feeling is very good, we could have done a low 53. This time it happened to me, other times it has happened to others. It was bad luck,” continues the Frenchman.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

The Yamaha rider appears calmer and aware that he can do a good job in terms of pace. The objective is, obviously, to get into Q2 but, to do so, we need to improve something on the flying lap: “On the pace I think it’s more or less there, but on the flying lap, exiting some corners under acceleration we’re lacking a lot . On pure speed, here I brake very late and if you look at the data it’s fine, but we lose a lot in some areas, such as in second, third and fourth gear.”

“We hope to be able to do a good lap tomorrow and get into Q2 straight away,” says the driver from Nice. “The consistency is very good, as is the performance, but we lack the flying lap, where we need to improve. I think the weak point we have is that the grip is very high, the others can use a lot of power when exiting the corners, but we can’t. This thing penalizes us a lot.”

As always, the choice of tires is fundamental. If the medium didn’t satisfy him, Quartararo felt better with the soft. From a short race perspective he seems to already have clear ideas, now the choice for the qualification is missing: “For the Sprint yes, I have chosen. For the time attack no. The rear is obviously the soft one, but at the front the choice will be more difficult because there will be hotter conditions. So the choice will be between the soft and the hard because with the medium the feeling was terrible. Tomorrow we’ll try the hard front, but I think Maverick already used it in the afternoon, so I don’t think it could be a problem to use it in tomorrow’s qualifying.”

