Despite being a somewhat young and above all complex topic, quantum computing is emerging as a key piece of the future. However, The United States House of Representatives fear that the country is falling behind in this race against Russia and China. It is for this reason that they have presented a bill to give it the boost it needs.

But what is quantum computing and why the rush? Imagine a supercomputer that doesn’t just solve problems, but does so at speeds never seen before, thanks to quantum logic instead of traditional bits.

This could speed up very difficult tasks like chemical simulations, logistics optimization, and more—from scientific research to national security. As you see, yes, it is important.

The concern is that China and Russia are making leaps and bounds in this area.. Both countries have established quantum computing testbeds and introduced machines with large numbers of qubits, the fundamental units of quantum computing. China, for example, announced a machine with 176 qubits.

The United States does not want to be left behind in the race for quantum computing

In United States, While work has been done on developing quantum computing, Congress feels it is time to accelerate the pace. The bill presented proposes a series of measures to promote the development of quantum systems in the country.

These include collaboration with international allies, the creation of research and development centers run by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and promotion of the commercialization of these technologies.

What stands out in this bill is the necessary financing. More than $3 billion is required between 2024 and 2028 to carry out these initiativesbut Congress is willing to do anything, since it considers that it is crucial to invest in this field so as not to be left behind in the global race for quantum computing.

In this context, the Biden administration has been promoting this quantum technology, and in the private sector, companies such as IBM have announced million-dollar investments in the development of quantum supercomputers — $100 million to create a 100,000-qubit quantum supercomputer.

Without going any further, a few months ago it was reported that researchers from the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago have been exploring the quantum properties of phonons to develop a new type of quantum computer. They are small steps that give prominence to the US, but it seems that the battle must continue now stronger than ever.