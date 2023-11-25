After a sleep-inducing third free practice, the weekend is now really starting. No one knows exactly who will be the fastest today and tomorrow, which makes the season finale even more worth watching. Let’s see who will be the fastest over one lap in qualifying for the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP.

Q1

From the moment the drivers clock lap times, one thing becomes clear: the track limits will come into play again. For the first time, the stewards use AI to see whether or not the car has been off the track. This would also allow the punishment to be communicated more quickly.

And the AI ​​works. Several drivers see their first times disappear because they have been off the track. Everyone decides to follow the same plan: an early run to record a time and another run at the end of the session to improve the time.

All drivers want to have a gap to the front again so as not to suffer from bad air. As a result, the drivers drive out of the pit lane at a snail’s pace. Carlos Sainz is at the end of the traffic jam and therefore has little time to warm up his tires. He is also bothered by traffic. Sainz finishes 16th and therefore drops out. Not good for Ferrari, which is still fighting for second place against Mercedes.

In addition to Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas and Zhou are out. Sargeant also does not get further than Q1. His two times are taken away due to track limits. As a result, Sargeant has been beaten by his teammate in every qualification in 2023.

Q2

Max Verstappen is the only driver who decides to start with new soft tires. The other drivers do their first lap in Q2 on used tires. Yet Lando Norris manages to get within 0.2 seconds of the champion. After this comes Pérez who is 0.3 seconds slower than Verstappen, followed by Piastri who has to give up half a second. In one lap, McLaren can keep up with Red Bull.

Williams and Albon absolutely do not want to encounter traffic and therefore drive a second lap alone. It’s not enough to get through to Q3. Hülkenberg and Tsunoda continue after tight laps. With this they kick Lewis Hamilton out of the top ten. Also not good for Mercedes in the battle for P2 in the championship against Ferrari.

Q3

Max Verstappen is the first to complete a lap. During his ride he encounters George Russell who is not on the racing line, but Verstappen still has a moment when passing the Mercedes. Yet the Red Bull driver is currently the fastest with a difference of 0.3 seconds to Norris. Pérez has to give in seven tenths, partly thanks to a slip in the first corner.

The competition still has one chance to take Verstappen off the first starting spot. Lando Norris throws his lap into the hole due to a big slide in the last sector. This allows his teammate to move up to P2. Until Leclerc crosses the line and takes over second place. Russell also falls below Norris’s time and Pérez loses his lap due to track limits, but no one comes close to Verstappen’s time. The Dutch F1 driver’s 32nd pole position is a fact.

Result of the qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP 2023

Verstappen Leclerc Piastri Russell Norris Tsunoda Alonso Hülkenberg Pérez Gasly Hamilton Ocon Stroll Albon Ricciardo Sainz Magnussen Bottas Zhou Sargeant

What time does F1 start in Abu Dhabi?

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM