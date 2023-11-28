Suara.com – The coach of the German U-17 National Team, Christian Wueck, has the ambition to win the 2023 U-17 Euro and the 2023 Indonesian U-17 World Cup after leading his team to reach the final in Solo.

The German U-17 National Team progressed to the top of the match which was achieved dramatically after winning a penalty shootout against the Argentina U-17 National Team with a score of 4-2 after drawing 3-3 in normal time at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, Tuesday (28/11).

The three goals for Die Mannschaft’s youth team – nicknamed the German national team – in this match were scored by Paris Brunner (9′ and 58′) and Max Moerstedt (68′).

In the Argentine camp, three goals were scored by the tournament’s top scorer with 8 goals, Agustin Ruberto (36′, 45+4′ and 90+7′).

“Of course we will be very happy if we can win these two championships. Of course our goal in coming here is to win. Whoever the opponent is in the final, we hope to win,” said Wueck as quoted by Antara, Wednesday (29/11 ).

During the U-17 World Cup, Germany performed perfectly by sweeping all matches, three group stage matches and three knockout round matches with wins.

This score makes him even more optimistic about being able to win the championship title that his team has never won.

“So far, we have never experienced defeat from the initial match to the semifinals. I am sure the players have prepared very well to win the 2023 U-17 World Cup,” he added.

On the same occasion, Wueck highlighted the hard work of his players. According to him, the main key to winning this match is a better second half performance than the first half.

It can be seen that in the second half, Germany played more aggressively and was able to block Argentina’s attacks even though they conceded in the final minutes of the match.

“It’s amazing, I’m happy for the players, especially because they didn’t perform well throughout the first half. We scored a goal on the counter-attack and then it was answered,” he said.

“We defended tough and were much more aggressive than the opposing players. That’s why I feel proud, because the players changed their game, were brave, and realized that there was an opportunity for success here,” Wueck continued.

In the final of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Germany will face the French U-17 National Team, which in the other semifinal beat Mali U-17 with a score of 2-1 on Tuesday (28/11).

The final match will be presented at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Saturday (2/11) at 19.00 WIB.