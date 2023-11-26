The French U-17 national team managed to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. However, France had to lose one player.

France appeared classy at the U-17 World Cup which took place in Indonesia. Les Bleusts successfully reached the semifinals after silencing Uzbekistan with a score of 1-0, Saturday (25/11/2023).

However, in the semifinals, France will certainly be without one of its players, namely Yanis Issoufo.

This is because Yanis Issoufo was accused of being an illegal player for France at the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The player’s name was suspended by FIFA from the French U-17 National Team.

According to L’Equipe, the player’s presence was questioned by the Senegal national team, which was defeated by France in the round of 16.

Yanis Issofou reportedly played for the Niger U-17 National Team in the U-17 World Cup Qualification round until his status in the French U-17 National Team was questioned.

It didn’t take long for FIFA to take a stand by suspending Yanis Issoufo.

“France is not at risk of qualifying from this tournament, FIFA has decided to temporarily suspend the French player (Yanis Issoufou),” explained L’Equipe.

Meanwhile, France will face Mali in the semifinals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The duel is scheduled to take place at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, Tuesday (28/11/2023) evening WIB.