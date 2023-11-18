It’s race day! In Vegas that is. Due to the different schedule, qualifying is on the same day as the race. Q1 starts at 00:00 local time and the race for the drivers continues today at 22:00. For us, the race is on Sunday – at 7:00 am. Let’s see who can start in first place.

Q1

Things are not going well for McLaren in Q1. While Norris was able to drive to the podium on his own two weeks ago, he is now out together with his teammate. Ocon also escapes, but not before he has a tussle with Verstappen in the first corner. The two drivers almost hit each other and call each other idiots. Tsunoda and Zhou also didn’t make it until Q2.

Q2

Ferrari is doing very well in Vegas. After the fastest time in Q1, they also quickly moved to the first two places in Q2. Leclerc is half a second faster than his teammate with three minutes to go. With two minutes to go, Pérez comes in and his car goes into the pit box. Daring, because Q3 does not yet seem certain in P6. Is Red Bull saving the tires?

Whatever the idea, the gamble doesn’t work out well for Pérez. Gasly sets a good time (faster than Verstappen even!) and the two Williams cars also feel at home on the track. And so Pérez exits in Q2 while he is in the pit box. The two Ferraris are fastest in Q2. Hamilton, Hülkenberg, Stroll and Ricciardo are also no longer participating.

Q3

The last part of qualifying in Vegas is predictable. The two Ferraris remain in the top positions with Verstappen behind them. Russell defends the honor for Mercedes with a fourth place. While Tsunoda starts at the back, teammate Gasly qualifies in a decent fifth place.

Due to the hassle with Sainz’s manhole cover, Sainz did not benefit from his good qualifying. He receives a grid penalty of ten places because his car needed to be repaired.

Qualifying in Las Vegas (2023)

Leclerc Sainz (grid penalty 10 places) Verstappen Russell Gasly Albon Sargeant Bottas Magnussen Alonso Hamilton Pérez Hülkenberg Stroll Ricciardo Norris Ocon Zhou Piastri Tsunoda

What time does F1 start in Las Vegas?

Sunday

Race: 7:00 am