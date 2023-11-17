Qualcomm has just updated the 7 series of its chip catalog. The American manufacturer presented this Friday the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3a proposal that aims to become the heart of the mid-range mobile phones that will arrive in the coming months from a wide variety of manufacturers.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 technical sheet

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

CONSTRUCTION

n/a

CPU

Up to 2.63 GHz

GPU

Adreno

MODEM

Snapdragon X63-RF

Up to 5 Gbps

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

isp

Qualcomm Spectra

CAMERAS

n/a

SCREENS

n/a

AUDIO

n/a

OTHERS

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology

n/a

Qualcomm’s formula for the mid-range is power and AI

We have been witnessing a change in the mid-range for some time now. These types of mobile phones, which once worked with just the right amount of power, have gone receiving more ambitious chips, which has resulted in improvements in performance and functionality. Part of this change has been materialized with Qualcomm chips.

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 seems to follow this path. We are looking at a quad-core SoC capable of reaching 2.64 GHz in combination with a powerful Adreno GPU. Qualcomm promises a performance jump of 15% in the CPU and 50% in the case of the graphics section. But there are also other figures to take into account.

The improvement in energy efficiency is around 20%. And, if we talk about tasks that involve artificial intelligence, performance per watt is a 60% better than its predecessor. The manufacturer assures that this SoC has been designed “intelligently to balance performance and energy efficiency.”





If we talk about connectivity, the SoC comes with a Snapdragon Bluetooth 5.2, for its part, supports the main audio codecs for wireless playback.

In the photographic section, the Qualcomm Spectra comes into play to promote cameras “loaded with creativity.” The chip has support for capturing 4K HDR video, as well as AI assistance for better image captures. At the gaming level, the aforementioned Adreno GPU will allow you to enjoy titles at up to 144 fps.

Regarding the arrival of this SoC on the market, the manufacturer assures that it will be adopted by brands such as Honor and Vivo. The good news is that we won’t have to wait too long to see the first device with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 as it is expected to be announced as soon as this month.

Images: Qualcomm

In Xataka: There is a big winner in the Apple debacle in China. And he is none other than Xiaomi