After a presentation in which Qualcomm unveiled its new processors in order to dominate the smartphone and PC segment of 2024, we met with the company’s vice president and head of computing, Alez Katouzian, to answer some questions related to Qualcomm and the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, both new batch processors destined to dominate the laptop and smartphone segment. Given the specifications of the chips, and what we were able to test, Qualcomm’s generational replacement has capabilities.

Once again, Hawaii served as an incomparable setting to celebrate the Snapdragon Summit, the most important event for Qualcomm. As is usual, the company unveiled its first silicon swords. And not only with regard to the SoC for smartphones, the Snapdragon X Elite aims to make it very difficult for the Apple M3. Taking advantage of the fact that we attended the event, we were able to interview the head of computing: Alez kindly answered each and every one of our questions. We even tried to bring the Snapdragon Summit from Maui to Barcelona, ​​it’s a shame that the proposal didn’t come together.

Generative AI by flag





Alez Katouzian at the Snapdragon Summit

Generative AI was a constant throughout the Snapdragon Summit: much of the keynote, demos and talks revolved around the capabilities of the NPU integrated into the two chips, the Snapdragon X Elite for PC and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Android. We asked Alez about what would stand out most about its use on computers.

“If I’m going to create a presentation, and I’m starting from scratch, I have to figure out what I’m going to talk about, every word I choose has to be exact, the images I use have to be precise. With AI I get a basis that maybe “It saves me 50% of my time. Or I get the document I want to create saving half the work.”

Time and cost savings; which results in a more pleasant experience when interacting with the machine. Also simpler: “You don’t have to figure out how to launch an application to do a task, you don’t have to do a search to find something on the machine or in the private cloud: you give your AI access and it will bring all that data to you” . That the new processors are capable of executing language models natively, efficiently and quickly is not the only advantage, according to Alez: “interaction with the machine is no longer that you click with the mouse, or launch an app or search for something: you can talk by turning the interface into a human one.

The advantages on paper are clear, but the disadvantages are also looming: given the ease of falsifying content, we asked whether there should be any limits when it comes to using AI. “We are working with app developers to make them more secure or able to authenticate something for you: that way you will know if it is a real image, if it is fake or if it is derogatory. We try to be compatible with both the end manufacturer and the developer of Applications”. Regarding the relationship with government regulators, Alez Katouzian is categorical: “we will comply with all of them.”

Raising smartphone camera capabilities





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 represents a big leap in performance and efficiency on paper; with the usual increase in power compared to previous generations. Apart from the already mentioned Generative Artificial Intelligence, the SoC that aspires to dominate 2024 on Android brings AI capabilities to the camera. As we saw at the Summit, Qualcomm wants camera apps to offer a high-level creative experience regardless of the smartphone manufacturer.

“The camera is the number one feature to sell the phone, a good camera is probably more important than anything else”

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 strengthens its commitment to computational photography by including numerous processes and tools at the ISP level, such as segmented scene capture: processing divides the image into layers to allow changes to be applied to very specific areas. As Alez explained to us: “You can make a color difference, you can make something brighter or darker, you can make the image better for you in a particular segment. Finally, when all the segments come together, it will be just what you wanted.”

Although we appreciate a great effort to evolve photography in smartphones at the SoC level, we are shocked how little manufacturers later take advantage of all that Qualcomm technology. “There are independent software providers that stand between our technology and the manufacturers’ final smartphone,” Alez tells us. In the end, it is the manufacturer who decides what options it provides to the user. “In any case, whether it’s through an independent vendor, through an application developer or through the manufacturer, everyone pays a lot of attention to the AI ​​capabilities that we have at the ISP level.”

What if Qualcomm invested in the manufacturing of its chips?





Snapdragon X Elite

The company is a leader in processors for mobile phones and other devices; such as headphones, computers, VR glasses and even cars. Yes indeed, Qualcomm does not manufacture such processors, TSMC is mainly responsible for this; Apart from Samsung: Qualcomm divides the processes between both factories. And she is very comfortable with this duality, Alez confirms: “we have the ability to move from one factory to another, we are one of the few semiconductor companies that can move from cutting-edge node to cutting-edge node.”

Qualcomm repeats the manufacturing process in 4 nm, both for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Snapdragon X Elite. Taking into account that Apple has put everything into TSMC’s 3 nm, the question was obligatory. “What we want is for the process to mature, we do not want to enter early into a very advanced process technology with a very high slope in yield per wafer.” Alez draws a kind of parable on his notebook, outlining the use of production and the cost of investing in a new process. “If we entered three nanometers today, with the slope we have in mobile phones, it would be very difficult to take advantage of each wafer.”

“We want some maturity in the process before we go in, four nanometers is a very, very good point for us right now. Very good point. Then we will figure out how to move to three nanometers without problems.”

Given Qualcomm’s size in the semiconductor segment, and with its previous problems in supplying cutting-edge chips, we asked Alex Katouzian if it would be feasible for Qualcomm to take on the role of TSMC or Samsung and also manufacture silicon wafers. “If you analyze a foundry, it’s not just about buying machines and passing wafers, the construction of the building is extremely proprietary, extremely complex.” And he stressed: “Mechanical engineering is extremely complex. Not many people know how to do these things.” It was clear to us that Qualcomm does not plan to stand up to TSMC, Samsung or Intel: “I think staying factoryless is a good position for us: that way we have the ability to go from one place to another.”

RISC-V, an option to future for Qualcomm





The company is investing efforts in RISC-V together with Google, there is a certain interest in becoming independent from ARM. We took advantage of the end of the interview to ask Alez. “RISC-V is something we want to focus on and bring into the mix. I think having RISC-V is good for the market because it’s an alternative solution that we bring to the embedded CPU segment. You have good options for everyone to choose from.”

Does Qualcomm see RISC-V as a true alternative to its Kryo or Oryon cores or more intended for lower capacity chips? “It’s hard to say, but we have engineers working on RISC-V and we’ll figure out which products it fits best with our ecosystem partners. And as time goes on, we’ll figure out and decide what’s best for us: whether to use RISC-V or ARM”.

In Xataka | The alphabet of chips: everything you need to know to 100% understand our semiconductor articles