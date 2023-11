It seems that we have more news for Pokémon Café ReMix fans: we have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about new confirmed events. It has been confirmed that the next casting event will include Quagsire in the game. It will work from November 10, 2023.

This is what it looks like:

Have you given the game a chance? What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

Via.