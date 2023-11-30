How many times have you blamed your service provider when the internet at home becomes slow and unstable which ultimately results in a frustrating experience.

The truth is that, in some cases, your ISP may be the culprit, but in others, the root of the problem may be closer than you imagine and it is not in your router, but in the large number of devices you have connected to it. your WiFi network.

It should be noted that when there are many devices connected to the same network, be it the mobile phone, the Smart TV, the coffee maker, as well as your guests’ devices, etc., they all compete for bandwidth, which can cause the connection slows down or becomes unstable.

Fortunately, this situation, which is very common in every home today, has a solution called QoS, also known as Quality of Service.

What is QoS on your WiFi router and why should you use it?

Depositphotos

One way to optimize network performance is to use QoS. A hidden feature of your WiFi router that allows you to classify data traffic according to importance and give it a priority.

In this way, devices that carry out activities that require a stable and fast connection, such as watching streaming videos or playing online, can have more bandwidth than others that do not need it as much, such as those that browse the Internet or send emails. .

QoS can be useful to improve WiFi performance in the following situations:

When you have many devices connected to the same network. When using devices that require high bandwidth. When you want one device to have priority over others.

This is how QoS works on your WiFi router

QoS works by assigning labels to data packets sent over the network.which indicate priority, so that those categorized under high priority are sent before packets with low priority.

It should be noted that routers that support this feature have different methods of assigning priorities to packets. Some models use a class system, while others use a policy system.

Most modern routers support QoS, but it is likely that some basic models may not have this function. If you are not sure if your router supports Quality of serviceyou can consult the user manual or the manufacturer’s website.

Some of the routers that already have the feature built in by default are brands like Google Nest, TP-Link, NETGEAR, and Linksys.

However, to make sure, you must enter the router settings and the options Advanced The QoS option should appear.

In general, QoS can significantly improve WiFi connection speed in situations where there are many devices connected to the same network in your home. This way, you can enjoy a better connection and lower latency.