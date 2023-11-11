MV Agusta and QJ Motor, brand of the Chinese giant Qianjiang, author among other things of the rebirth of Benelli, are linked by a joint venture for which the former entrusted the latter with producing the family Lucky Explorer, the adventures seen for the first time at Eicma 2021 and now arrived at Eicma 2023 under another name: LPX Orioli.

The link between these two realities provides that the companies in charge can exploit engines, chassis and other technical solutions from previous model years to produce models under their own brand. An emblematic case was the CFMOTO 800NK, which uses the 790 Duke platform. (here is our test)

Similar situation with MV Agusta and QJ Motor, which brought the TEN78 concept to Eicma 2023, a super sports car that uses different technical solutions with its majesty Brutal 1000.