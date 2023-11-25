QJ Motor, the giant behind which lies the success of the reborn Benelli, recently presented a patent application for an innovative electronically controlled clutch system. Currently, in motorcycles with mechanical gearboxes, we are used to clutches whose control occurs through a steel cable or a hydraulic system. QJ’s idea is to make this connection electronic, developing a system in some ways similar to that of the “ride by wire” accelerator.

This idea promises to facilitate the design and production of motorcycles, eliminating the need to install a clutch cable or hydraulic system. The QJ idea would maintain manual operation by the rider, who will still have to use the lever to engage or downshift: in fact, only the system that gives the input will change, which would rely on electronics. The patent illustrates an actuator that drives a crankshaft which rotates a second rotating shaft by a few degrees via a gear. The second shaft is coupled to a tie rod that engages or disengages the clutch.

Qianjiang’s patent application focuses on the mechanical side of the clutch actuator design, but the potential benefits are the development of a semi-automatic or even fully automatic transmission.