Qatar’s military strength ranks 65th out of 145 countries in the world. This rich country in the Gulf is close to Hamas, but is also the largest US military base in the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Qatar has been the main negotiator of a four-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to secure an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

This country in the Gulf region is known to have close ties with Hamas, but is also the largest military base for the United States (US) in the Middle East.

Doha has received assurances from Israel that Mossad will not carry out assassinations of top Hamas officials in Qatar.

As a famously rich country, Qatar has poured a lot of funds into building its military strength.

Quoting the Global Fire Power page, this Gulf country spent around USD 5.8 billion or more than IDR 91 trillion on defense spending.

Qatar’s Military Strength

1. Military Personnel

Qatar is known to have around 86,550 total military personnel. However, of this number, only 66,550 personnel are still classified as active.

This number is not surprising because Qatar is not a country that has a large population. According to statistical data from Worldometer in 2023, the total population of this country will be around 2,716,391 people.

2. Army

The Qatari Army is supported by 138 tanks and 8,208 armored vehicles. They also have a total of 58 artillery pieces, as well as 16 rocket launchers.

3. Air Force

The Qatar Air Force has 68 fighter aircraft and 24 attack helicopters. Even so, until now it has not been confirmed whether Qatar has drones or not.

4. Navy

Although Qatar has a total of 86 vessels at sea, most of these are patrol vessels. As for warships, they only have 4 corvettes and not a single submarine.

Of Qatar’s military strength, this country is ranked 65th out of 145 countries in the world according to Global Fire Power data.

