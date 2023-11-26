loading…

Palestinians gather to welcome prisoners released by Israel. Photo/Reuters

DOHA – Delegation Qatar visit Israel on Saturday to discuss a possible extension ceasefire four days between Hamas and Israel which starts on Friday. This was stated by an official who was aware of the visit.

“The Qatari operations team is also coordinating with Israeli officials to ensure the ceasefire and hostage release continues smoothly,” the official said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (26/11/2023).

Egypt also stated that it had received positive signals from all parties regarding the possibility of extending the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for one or two days.

Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement that her country was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement on a four-day ceasefire extension, which would mean the release of more prisoners in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in prisons. Israel.

On the second day of the ceasefire, the Islamic resistance group Hamas handed over 13 Israeli hostages and four foreign nationals to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday evening.

Previously, Hamas had also freed 24 hostages including Israeli women and children and Thai agricultural workers.

As part of the deal, Israeli prison authorities announced the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners. The thirty-nine detainees were released from three prisons as part of the second phase of a deal to free hostages.

Meanwhile, previously, Israel freed 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenagers.

Under the terms of the four-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire, 50 women and children hostages will be released within four days, in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children among the thousands of prisoners in Israeli prisons. Israel said the ceasefire could be extended if more hostages were freed, up to 10 per day.

