The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) could be about to undergo a transformation, more, with the emergence of Q*, a new AI model developed by OpenAI which promises not only to teach mathematics to AI, but also to move towards SuperInteligencia Artificial.

Unlike ChatGPT, known for its prowess in natural language processing, Q* would focus on a more structured and objective task: solving mathematical problems. Something that until now is a challenge for artificial intelligence.

According to reports from Reuters and The Information, Q* would have proven capable of performing mathematics at the primary school level, a milestone that seems modest, but represents a great advance. The ability to solve mathematical problems involves deeper understanding and reasoning, essential qualities to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

However, the potential of Q* has generated mixed opinions. On the one hand, Q* could be an advance in the combination of learning and search algorithms, but many experts consider that its level of mathematics would not be sufficient to reach the AGI, according to MIT.

On the other hand, figures such as Elon Musk have downplayed its capabilities, suggesting that other technologies could surpass Q* in complexity and versatility.

Now, let’s visualize a classroom where Q* assists students with their mathematical tasks, explaining concepts and solving equations. This scenario would not only revolutionize education, but would also mark a step towards AI systems capable of learning and adapting more autonomously.

Neither OpenAI nor Microsoft have yet confirmed Q*

However, it is important to manage these expectations with caution. Despite reportsneither OpenAI nor Microsoft, its main investor, have publicly confirmed the existence of Q*. This silence is reminiscent of previous situations in the field of AI, where exaggerated claims have been followed by corrections and clarifications.

Beyond speculation, a significant advance like the one attributed to Q* would have broad repercussions. It would not only redefine the scope of AI but could also strengthen Microsoft’s position in the technology market, given its considerable investment in OpenAI.

Q* is presented as a promising model that could take us one step closer to Artificial Super Intelligence. Although still surrounded by mystery and speculation, its development is a reminder of how quickly the field of AI is advancing and how these advances could reshape our world.