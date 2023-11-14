An investigation conducted by two organizations of investigative journalists in collaboration with newspapers such as the Washington Post and the Guardian has revealed that the well-known German documentary maker and journalist Hubert Seipel was financed with 600 thousand euros by a Russian oligarch very close to President Vladimir Putin. Between 2018 and 2019 Alexei Mordashov would have paid this amount to support the journalist’s work and in particular his book Putin’s Power: why Europe needs Russia.

Seipel is very well known in Germany, he has written books and shot journalistic documentaries which were broadcast on the public television ARD: he has worked in the past with the weekly magazines Stern and Der Spiegel, he carried out the first television interview with Edward Snowden (former intelligence analyst from years at the center of a major espionage story in the United States), and was presented by his editor as «the only Western journalist to have direct and personal access to Putin». Seipel himself said that he met “more than a hundred times” with the Russian president, about whom he filmed a documentary in 2012, “I, Putin”, and two books: the first, from 2015, was a biography.

The case is one of the first involving an influential Western journalist and presents evidence of large payments in what appears to be an attempt by the Putin regime to secure favorable journalistic representation.

The investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), already known for the revelations based on the so-called «Panama Papers» and the German investigative journalism organization Paper Trail Media is based on 3.6 million documents from seven different financial organisations, six in Cyprus and one in Latvia. Through these documents, the journalists involved in the investigation were able to reconstruct how the Russian elites hid capital in Europe and made it usable, despite the sanctions.

Within this major investigation, the financing of the oligarch Alexei Mordashov in Seipel came to light: the documents suggest that it was not limited to 600 thousand euros for the last book, but had already begun on the occasion of the first. Mordashov is an oligarch with interests in steel mills and banks and with a personal fortune estimated at $20 billion. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine he was included among the oligarchs subject to economic sanctions by the European Union as he was “particularly close” to the Russian president.

Seipel had previously covered the war in Kosovo and the nuclear energy industry and had met Putin for the first time over ten years ago for a documentary on the energy sector. The idea of ​​a documentary on Putin himself was born, created after having agreed with the president’s staff on an interview and filming session lasting many months: the documentary had a good success and prominence, because it contained a more personal look at the past and about the life of the president. Seipel had followed Putin hunting, in judo fights and in the swimming pool and had also made him talk about his childhood in St. Petersburg.

The book, published three years later, was more criticized because it seemed to espouse many of Putin’s theses a little too uncritically. The German context, especially in those years, was mostly fairly favorable to the Russian president. The “German” past of Putin himself, who had worked for the KGB in Dresden and speaks fluent German, and above all the great economic ties between the two countries, weighed heavily. German leaders such as Gerhard Schröder, but also Angela Merkel, have pursued policies of Russia’s inclusion in the European orbit, at least on an economic level. Russia has also invested heavily in the German news market, and government media such as Russia Today and Sputnik had gained some prominence in Germany before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Even after the outbreak of the war, Seipel had maintained positions considered by many observers to be pro-Russian. Contacted by the Washington Post, Seipel confirmed that he had received funding from Mordashov, defining it as a contribution towards the many expenses incurred for research for the book and saying that it had been made clear that this would not affect his “independence of judgement”. The documents show that the money was passed through the financial company De Vere Worldwide Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands.

However, Seipel did not want to reveal the amount of the financing, which he had not told the Hoffmann und Campe publishing house about. The latter said she knows nothing of these connections and has no plans to publish new books by Seipel (she is writing one on the war in Ukraine).