President Vladimir Putin visited the Russian military headquarters overseeing operations in Ukraine. Photo/RT

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin has held a closed-door meeting with top commanders during a surprise visit to the Southern Military District headquarters Russia who supervised military operations in Ukraine .

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Putin stopped in Rostov-on-Don on his way back from a state visit to Kazakhstan.

“Accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, President Putin inspected new models of military equipment,” said Peskov, without providing details as quoted by RT, Friday (10/11/2023).

The Russian leader also spoke with other top defense officials, who briefed him on the progress of his country’s military operation against Kiev.

Several Russian media outlets released videos showing Putin getting off his plane and arriving at headquarters, where he was greeted by Shoigu and Gerasimov.

The Rostov region borders on the front lines of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The region has been frequently targeted by Ukrainian missile and drone attacks in recent months.

Putin’s last visit and meeting with top brass at his Rostov-on-Don headquarters took place last month, and before that, in August and March.

The visit comes amid a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive that has been ongoing since June, with even Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny, now admitting that Kiev is unlikely to achieve a breakthrough.

According to Russian officials’ estimates, Ukraine lost more than 90,000 troops during its long-heralded counteroffensive. Launched in early June, the effort failed to produce any real gains, resulting only in heavy losses in personnel and material, with hundreds of military hardware, including various Western-supplied vehicles, damaged or destroyed.

Last week, Putin said that Western countries were now changing their stance and saying different things compared to their previous insistence on inflicting military defeat on Russia.

(ian)