Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the extraordinary BRICS summit on the Palestine-Israel conflict via videoconference. Photo/Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov

MOSCOW – The escalation between Israel and Hamas which has caused the “death of thousands of people” occurred as a result of the United States (US) wanting to decide for itself the fate of the impasse between Israel and Palestine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed this assessment at the online emergency BRICS Summit (Summit) on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

“The US has sidelined other members of the Middle East Quartet, the group seeking to steer the Israeli-Palestinian peace process that also includes Russia, the UN and the European Union,” the Russian leader said.

“Instead, Washington is trying to monopolize the role of mediator while blocking the efforts of other international actors,” he said.

“History has clearly shown that attempts to sever Palestinian ties alone are impracticable and counterproductive,” Putin stressed.

“The UN decision that sought the creation of two independent sovereign states, Israel and Palestine, was ultimately sabotaged,” the Russian president said at the conference.

He added, “This has led to a situation where generations of Palestinians have been raised in an atmosphere of… injustice, while Israel has been unable to fully guarantee the security of their country.”

“The current conflict in Gaza has led to the deaths of thousands of people, a mass exodus of civilians from the region, and a humanitarian catastrophe,” Putin said, calling these developments a cause of “deepest concern.”

“Russia urges the international community to unite in efforts to achieve de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” said Putin.