Ukraine-Russia war, Putin: “Think about how to put an end to it”

The war in Ukraine is one “tragedy” and we need to think about how “put an end to it”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this while speaking via video conference at the G20 summit. This was reported by the Ria Novosti agency.

In today’s virtual G20 meeting, the President of the United States, Joe Biden will not attend, replaced by Treasury Secretary Yellen. During his visit to Kiev, German Defense Minister Pistorius committed Germany to supplying Ukraine with new armaments worth a total of over 1.3 billion euros.

Putin: “Russia has never rejected peace talks”

Russia has never rejected peace talks on Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the G20 Summit.

