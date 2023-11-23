loading…

The bodies of children in Gaza, Palestine, are buried en masse. Russian President Vladimir Putin was surprised that world leaders were not shocked by the mass slaughter of Gaza children by the Israeli military in the war against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned why world leaders were not shocked by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ words that Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of children.

At the virtual G20 summit, Putin noted the words of other world leaders who said they were shocked by Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the loss of life.

“I understand that this is war, the death of so many people is a shock. And the bloody coup in Ukraine in 2014, followed by the Kyiv regime’s war against its people in Donbass, was this not surprising? Putin said.

“The civilian population in Palestine, in the Gaza Strip today is not surprising? And the fact that doctors have to perform operations on children, abdominal operations, operating on children’s bodies with scalpels without anesthesia, is not that surprising? And the fact that the UN Secretary General said that Gaza has turned into a huge children’s graveyard, isn’t this surprising?” said Putin, as quoted by Sputnik, Thursday (23/11/2023).

The Russian president once again outlined the “surprise” of Western leaders when it comes to Ukraine, stressing that Moscow never rejected peace talks with Ukraine, and that it was Kyiv that openly cut off all paths to a settlement.

“Of course we have to think about how to stop this tragedy. “In fact, Russia has never rejected peace talks with Ukraine, it is Ukraine and not Russia that has openly announced its withdrawal from the negotiation process,” Putin continued.

According to him, military action is always a tragedy for society and the country as a whole. “We need to think about how to stop this tragedy,” added Russia’s number one.

For your information, the current war in Gaza was triggered by a Hamas attack on October 7 which killed 1,200 people and took around 240 hostages.

Israel then responded by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop. More than 14,000 people have been killed in Israeli air bombardment and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run government in Gaza.

World leaders, except Western leaders who are pro-Zionist Israel, have condemned the Israeli military’s brutal bombing of Gaza. Many consider Israel’s actions no longer self-defense but the imposition of collective punishment, where innocent civilians are the biggest victims.

(but)