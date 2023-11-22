The war in Ukraine is a “tragedy” and we need to think about how to “put an end to it”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this while speaking via video conference at the G20 summit, according to the Ria Novosti agency.

“Of course – Putin said – we must think about how to put an end to this tragedy. However, Russia has never rejected peace negotiations with Ukraine. It was not Russia, but Ukraine that publicly announced that it was withdrawing from the negotiation process”. In this regard, the Russian president recalled that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law decree to “prohibit such negotiations with Russia”.

Also today, but during a meeting with government members, Putin also spoke about the situation in Gaza which “has long since passed the critical point. We must help people who suffer due to the current events – he added – it is our sacred duty to help our citizens above all”.