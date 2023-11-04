A Yellowbird is cool, but a Purplebird is actually even cooler.

There are plenty of restomods based on the 964 and yes, they are all very special and very cool. Yet it can be even more special. Instead of taking a 964 and modifying a lot of things, RUF just builds completely new cars.

One of RUF’s coolest creations is the CTR Anniversary. This is the spiritual successor to the legendary CTR ‘Yellowbird’. While the original was a modified 911, the new RUF CTR is a standalone model.

The RUF CTR has the classic looks of a 964, but is simply a modern car. The CTR Anniversary has a carbon monocoque and the entire body is also made of carbon. As a result, the car weighs only 1,200 kg.

The CTR Anniversary also features carbon-ceramic brakes, five-way adjustable shock absorbers and a lift system on the front axle. So in many ways it is a modern supercar, but with retro looks.

When you look under the hood it seems as if you are looking at an air-cooled block, but it is really a modern water-cooled boxer engine. The 3.6 liter six-cylinder produces no less than 710 hp with the help of two turbos.

This engine is mated to a seven-speed manual gearbox, making this one of the most powerful manual cars in the world. As far as we know, only the Dodge Challenger Hellcat exceeds this. And the Koenigsegg CC850, but it doesn’t have a real manual gearbox.

With its 710 hp, the CTR Anniversary is not the fastest car in the world (whereas its predecessor once was), but this car is fast enough. This RUF does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 360 km/h.

The RUF CTR Anniversary will make its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and only 50 units will be built in total. One of them is now being auctioned and it is a very nice example.

This CTR is not made in yellow, but in the color Aubergine. This is a very beautiful color that, depending on the angle, leans more towards red or more towards purple. The car also has a matching interior, finished in purple Alcantara.

However, this ‘Yellowbird’ should not do without the color yellow: the yellow brake calipers and yellow accents in the interior are a nice nod to the original. All in all, a unique version of a car that is already very special.

This beautiful purple RUF CTR was built this year and has only 50 km on the odometer. In other words: it is brand new. The car is now being auctioned without reserve via Collecting Cars. The auction still runs for four days, but we suspect that the reserve has already been met. The highest bid is already $1,500,500 (about 1.4 million euros). That is already more than the new price, which was €830,000 before taxes.

