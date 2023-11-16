CreSpirit and Neverland Entertainment release a new trailer for their next game, TEVI, an anime-aesthetic metroidvania that bets on the freneticism of a bullet-hell on PC and Nintendo Switch.

For a few years now, metroidvania games have been resurrected in a big way, thanks to the rise of the indie scene on PC and consoles. In fact, titles like Hollow Knight or Moon Studios’ Ori have shown that they can live up to the most ambitious AAA games.

Following in its winning wake, other smaller games such as Souldiers, Rogue Legacy 2 or even the recent The Last Faith have tried to gain a foothold in a very competitive market.

After surprising us in 2016 with Rabi-RabiCreSpirit has teamed up with Neverland Entertainment to go one step further, following a style metroidvania more traditional.

The result is TEVI, an anime aesthetic metroidvania which is already on the agenda of fans of the genre, because it will be available in a few days.

Specifically, its launch on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) is scheduled for next November 30and we have already seen a new trailer that is very worthwhile.

TEVI gives a lot of war with its new trailer

Above you can see the new gameplay trailer from CreSpirit and Neverland, which basically gives us long teeth for its launch this month.

TEVI aims to be one of the surprises of the year. It follows the same anime visual style as Rabi-Rabi, almost so much so that it seems like we are looking at a classic 16-bit JRPG.

The peculiarity of TEVI is that it is committed to bullet-hell gameplaybased on fast and frenetic blows that do not let the player breathe.

The key to overcoming TEVI levels is to never stop, alternating agile movements with reverse slashes, aerial dodges and dagger throwswith the aim of accumulating the highest score possible.

In addition, the difficulty of the game changes depending on the player’s experience. That is, it will be accessible for novices, but challenging for those who are already accustomed to its mechanics.

He narrative way It is ideal for less skilled players, who want to enjoy the story, while expert mode It’s a complete nightmare.

As important information, the developer Gema Yue (main responsible for Rabi-Rabi) also works at TEVI, giving his personal stamp on the pixel art visual style, the anime aesthetic and the soundtrack, as well as the voice cast.

Others characteristics from TEVI:

Sigil game system, based on combos, scores and developing new combinations of attacks. Music by Triodust (OPUS) and 3R2. CG sequences and frequent dialogues. Around 30 hours of play in the first game. Elaborate narrative with surprising script twists. Dynamic difficulty and exploration of the scenarios. Collectible objects, winks and Easter eggs.

”It has been an honor to collaborate with so many talented developers at TEVI so far, and we will continue to work hard as development progresses to deliver a fantastic metroidvania bullet hell to fans of the genre,” says CreSpirit CEO.

TEVI will arrive at Nintendo eShop and Steam, digital stores of Switch y PC, next November 30. Later, on a date to be determined, the game It will also be released on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|Sso no one will be left without trying it.