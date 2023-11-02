The American will miss Udinese to be ready for PSG. There are three players, with as many tactical variations, who can replace him

The summer seemed to have solved the problem, which instead became relevant again in November. Milan have revitalized the right flank with the transfer market, but the injuries of recent weeks have Stefano Pioli faced with the issue again. With Pulisic and Chukwueze out due to injury, who will complete the trident against Udinese? Reflections underway at Milanello.

In addition to the comeback draw, the last championship match gave the Rossoneri negative news for the infirmary. Things went worse for Pierre Kalulu (probable 4 months out) and Marco Pellegrino (out for about forty days), a little better for Christian Pulisic, with tests that ruled out injuries to his left thigh. Translated: the injury is not serious, but the American is expected to rest to avoid risks in view of the crucial Champions League group match against PSG next Tuesday at San Siro. At the same time, Pioli begins to reflect on alternatives, to put the right man alongside Leao and Giroud against Udinese. Another delicate race, in which to avoid missteps.

From a tactical point of view, the most banal solution is Luka Romero, who would play in his role. However, what weighed on the Argentine was Napoli’s terrible entry into the field in the second half, with a harmless performance from an offensive point of view and too light in the covering phase (complete with a foul caused by Raspadori’s free kick to make it 2-2). . In short, the freshest memories don’t come from him, even if Romero didn’t do badly in his summer preparations (in which the masterpiece goal in the friendly against Real stands out). So far he has been used little and never from the start: only three moments against Cagliari (21′), Juventus (11′) and Napoli (45′).

The second idea in Pioli’s head would be to divert Noah Okafor to the right. The Swiss, scorer of two goals so far (against Cagliari and Lazio) already played in that position a few years ago (also for the national team), but he is better on the left and Pioli himself had said in recent weeks that he sees him on the forward lane Leao and not on the other side. The third option, a little more imaginative, points the finger at Alessandro Florenzi. The former Roma player played high on the right, especially with the Giallorossi (22 times), but also on a couple of occasions in Serie B with Crotone and once with PSG. It would be an emergency solution, however not to be discarded even when considering possible changes during the race in progress. Pioli will also think about this.

