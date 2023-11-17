KRAFTON has presented RONDO, the 10th map of PUBG: Battlegrounds, a new scenario designed for 8vs8 games that will arrive next December.

Although the focus may be on Fortnite Origins, the Battle Royale pioneer has not rested on its laurels either, and PUBG: Battlegrounds has just announced the arrival of RONDO, a new map for the 8vs8 mode, through a new trailer. It will arrive first on PC, and then on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Called World Art Trailer, this first look previews the essence of RONDO, the new PUBG map, which will bet on a captivating fusion between traditional Asian aesthetics with modern visual effects. You can see this first look at this new scenario below these lines.

RONDO, also known as The Field of Honor, is an 8×8 map that has the honor of being the map with the largest playable area ever introduced in PUBG: Battlegrounds.

RONDO will offer an attractive mix of settings with the different regions that it will integrate, both with classic and current aesthetics, and all with a very marked Asian flavor.

Thus, in the southwest, players will encounter environments with lakes and bamboo crowded areaswhile the northeast will offer a different environment, with several ridges.

Furthermore, we will find very different settlements. Yu Lin, surrounded by lakes and forests, exudes traditional beauty. Tin Long Garden, located in a traditional residential area, features waterfalls and rocky mountains, harmonizing grandeur with nature. And in Mey Ran, where buildings and rivers coexist, water battles await you.

The map also includes the city of Jadena, a more modern city with skyscrapers and neonto accommodate situations more typical of urban warfare, while NEOX Factory includes everything from vehicle test tracks to a factory with the NEOX Blanc vehicle.

Additionally, players can explore a variety of visually very different areas, such as Rin Jiang, Jao Tin, or the Stadium, to name a few.

Finally, RONDO also introduces new elements that are not present in other maps in the game.as is the case with destructible bamboo, strategically placed throughout, adding a tactical layer to the game, as players can destroy them using throwing objects or vehicles.

There are also options available for moving around the map that are specific to each area or city. For example, in Jadena City, we will find escalators that will allow us to move quickly between buildings.

RONDO will also coincide with the arrival of new weaponsthe 9mm JS9 submachine gun, with relatively low recoil and the option to switch to automatic fire mode, which arrives along with this new map.

If nothing goes wrong, players will be able to make the jump to RONDO when the game’s update 27.1 is available, which will arrive on December 6 for PC and December 14 for consoles.