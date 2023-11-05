Suara.com – The Chairperson of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani, was also present at the Grand Action of the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine at the Cross National Monument (Monas), Gambir, Central Jakarta, Sunday (5/11/2023).

On that occasion, Puan delivered a speech calling to defend Palestine against Israeli Zionist attacks.

Puan emphasized that Indonesia strongly condemns the attacks carried out by Israel against Palestine. Moreover, thousands of women and children have become victims.

“We condemn Israel for bombarding residential areas, houses of worship, mosques, churches, etc. as well as other forms of injustice against the Palestinian nation and people,” said Puan.

Apart from that, he said that Indonesia’s support for Palestine to gain independence has also occurred since the era of Indonesia’s first President, Soekarno.

“The Indonesian nation, since the time of President Soekarno, the first president until now, has consistently supported Palestinian independence,” he said.

Chairperson of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani in the Action to Defend Palestine at the Cross National Monument (Monas), Jakarta, Sunday (5/11/2023). (Suara.com/Fakhri Fuadi Muflih)

Furthermore, he also expressed his condolences for the loss of Palestinian victims due to Israel’s heinous attacks.

“We also express our deep condolences, the victims who died, the injured victims from the Palestinian community,” he continued.

However, Puan’s speech was not completely welcomed by the action participants. Many of them actually cheered for the daughter of the fourth President, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“Get down woi, get down,” shouted some action participants.

Not only that, they also asked that Puan’s microphone be turned off. This refers to the incident where the mics of DPR RI members went dead during a plenary meeting at the DPR building some time ago.

“Turn off the mic, turn it off,” he concluded.

Previously, presidential or presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and the Chair of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani, attended the Grand Action event of the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine at Monas, Gambir, Central Jakarta, on Sunday (5/11/2023).

Monitoring Suara.comApart from Anies and Puan, former Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for PMK Muhadjir Effendy and Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi were also present. In front of them, the crowd could be seen shouting for an independent Palestine.

“Palestine is free, free, free,” he shouted.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi read a poem she wrote entitled ‘Palestine, My Brother’ at the Grand Action of the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine at Monas, Gambir, Central Jakarta, on Sunday (5/11/2023). (Suara.com/Muhammad Yasir)

Apart from shouting for an independent Palestine, the masses present were also heard shouting words of resistance to the colonial actions carried out by Israel.

“Israeli occupiers fight against opponents,” he shouted.

During this action, a number of people were seen carrying a number of attributes as a form of support for Palestinian independence. Some of these attributes include the Palestinian flag, posters, and even watermelons.

Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko previously revealed that 3,448 joint personnel had been deployed to secure the Defending Palestine Action.

The thousands of joint personnel include 2,774 Polri personnel from Polda Metro Jaya and Polres Metro Central Jakarta, 500 TNI personnel, and 98 personnel from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government.

“The total combined personnel is 3,448 personnel,” Trunoyudo told reporters, Sunday (5/11/2023).