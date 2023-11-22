Suara.com – Holding Perkebunan Nusantara PTPN III (Persero) together with its subsidiary, namely PT Ilmu Perkebunan Nusantara (RPN), held an exposure of research results and launched a number of superior products.

This agenda was carried out to explain the progress of 17 RPN research projects that have received funding from Holding Perkebunan Nusantara in the 2022-2023 period.

On that occasion, the Nusaklim technology product (web-based climate monitoring system), NusaGIS, as a platform providing the latest technology for digitizing plantations and agriculture, and OPA (Oil Palm Assistant) were also launched.

Main Director of Holding Perkebunan Nusantara PTPN III (Persero) Mohammad Abdul Ghani, said that his party is committed to continuing to make research and innovation the backbone of the company’s development.

“We will continue to encourage innovation so that it becomes a culture at PTPN Group,” he said, written on Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Abdul Ghani said that the PTPN Group, as the largest and most extensive plantation company in Indonesia, would become one of the country’s foundations for realizing food self-sufficiency.

“Therefore, we continue to optimize innovation through various research to prepare ourselves to face future challenges,” he said.

On the same occasion, Assistant Deputy for Plantation and Forestry Industry at the Ministry of BUMN, Rachman Ferry Isfianto, appreciated the research and development efforts that had been carried out by PTPN Group.

“We are sure that this plantation research will be useful for all of us,” he said

Ferry said that Indonesian plantation companies must be able to become prime movers of the nation’s economy.

“With SupportingCo, PalmCo and SugarCo, let’s work together to ensure that RPM produces products that are useful and can be utilized by all PTPN. “So, previously PTPN’s revenue was IDR 50 trillion, it is not impossible that in 3-4 years, I dream of reaching IDR 100 trillion and becoming a global company,” he said.

Ferry hopes that, with the various efforts that have been and will be made by company management, PTPN Group’s performance in the future can continue to improve and grow sustainably.

“We have a challenge to open new land as a food estate, and this is part of what used to be forest. “Therefore, continue to improve productivity, quality and sustainability of PTPN’s core business,” he added.